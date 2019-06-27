Transgender hate crime rises by 81%

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transgender hate crimes recorded by police go up 81%
The number of transgender hate crimes recorded by police forces in England, Scotland and Wales has risen by 81%, latest figures suggest.
Data obtained by the BBC showed there were 1,944 crimes across 36 forces in the last financial year compared with 1,073 in 2016-17.
The Stonewall charity said it showed the "consequences of a society where transphobia is everywhere".
The Home Office said it was largely due to better reporting and recording.
27 Jun 2019
