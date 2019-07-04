Video

A grass cutting contractor spent hours creating a football pitch "fit for Wembley" for nearby children and earned praise on social media.

Jimmy Broadhouse's work at the council field in Bilbrook, near Wolverhampton, has had three million views so far.

The 42-year-old, from Ditton Priors in Shropshire, is known as Jimmy the Mower.

He’s received hundreds of positive comments and been deluged with offers of work.

Video journalist: John Bray