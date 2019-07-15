'I'm the most hated father in New Zealand'

Video

England beat New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Man of the match Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten 84 before the match went to the super over.

Born in New Zealand, he moved to Cockermouth, Cumbria, when he was 12 - his father Gerard was made head coach at Workington Town rugby league club.

Speaking from his home in Christchurch, New Zealand, Stokes' dad joked he was "probably the most hated father in New Zealand" while his mum Deb said she was "numb" and "hiding under my blanket" during the game.