Young people have spoken out against a night-time ban for new drivers.
Plans for a graduated licence system to restrict novice drivers in England, Scotland and Wales were announced by the Department for Transport (DfT).
If pushed through, it would also mean new drivers would be unable to drive with passengers under a certain age.
18 Jul 2019
