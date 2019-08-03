'Being a superstar for a week shows them chances'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Homeless World Cup: 'Being a star for a week shows what's possible'

The Homeless World Cup is currently being held in Cardiff.

To qualify for one of the 50 international squads, players must be over the age of 16 and have been homeless at some point in the past year.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 03 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'Scoring that goal changed my life'