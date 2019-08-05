Eyewitness recalls moments after child 'thrown off' Tate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tate Modern: Eyewitness describes moments after child 'thrown off'

A man says he stopped the mother of a six-year-old boy who was "thrown off" the Tate Modern in London from climbing the railings to go after her son.

Mark Welte, from San Francisco, was on the art gallery's observation deck when the incident happened.

  • 05 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'She was shouting "my son, my son" and crying'