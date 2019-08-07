Media player
Domestic violence: 'I called police when my daughter attacked me'
A woman from South Yorkshire has had to call the police three times after being repeatedly attacked by her 11-year-old daughter.
'Helen', a single parent, told the BBC she had been struck while driving and threatened with knives and scissors.
After taking part in a scheme in a 'Getting On' scheme in Doncaster with her child she's seen marked improvements in their relationship.
07 Aug 2019
