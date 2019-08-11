Media player
'Give Scunthorpe a chance'
Reports suggest a deal to rescue British Steel - which employs 3,000 people in Scunthorpe - is edging closer.
As the town waits to learn its future, Newsnight's film-maker Maya Rostowska meets some of its younger residents.
