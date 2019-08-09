Fire engulfs a retirement complex
Video

A residential block has partially collapsed after a fire raged throughout the night.

Residents have been evacuated from the Beechmere, a supported living complex in Crewe.

Crews were initially called to a report of a fire in the roof on Thursday afternoon.

The fire at the retirement complex has led to the evacuation of 150 residents.

