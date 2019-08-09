Residents rescued 'as roof collapsed'

Media player
Residents rescued from fire 'as roof collapsed'
A man has described rescuing people from a fire at a retirement complex even as the roof started to collapse.
Joey Rogerson said he was among the first people to get to the Beechmere supported living complex in Rolls Avenue, Crewe, Cheshire, on Thursday evening.
Fire crews from across Cheshire and Staffordshire were called to fight the blaze and parts of the building have collapsed.
Mr Rogerson said he and others "knew the dangers" but worked with police officers to rescue vulnerable residents "as the roof was collapsing".
09 Aug 2019
