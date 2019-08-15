Students celebrate their A-level results

Video

There have been celebrations and commiserations as many thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland picked up their A-level results.

Almost half a million young people are on their way to university in the autumn - a dip of 1% on last year - with others moving on to jobs or taking a well-earned break.

Students in Bedfordshire, County Durham, Essex, Lincolnshire and south Yorkshire told the BBC their grades and shared what they are up to next.

