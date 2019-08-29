People with sight loss 'avoiding rail journeys'

Video

London is one of the easiest cities to get to in the UK, with one in seven rail journeys starting or ending in the capital.

But research from the charity Guide Dogs has found one in five blind or partially sighted people has missed or avoided a rail journey due to access issues.

Campaigners are calling on Network Rail to improve not just the layout of stations, but also staff training.

The Rail Delivery Group says Network Rail and train companies are working on ways to improve the travelling experience for passengers who have issues with accessibility.