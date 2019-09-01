Media player
WW2 evacuee returns to wartime home
On 31 August 1939, as World War Two began, the government gave an order for all city-based children and mothers with babies to evacuate to safer countryside locations.
The next day, armed with their gas masks, ration books and small suitcases, they began their exodus.
Roger Calver, now 91, left his home in Plumstead, south-east London, for the village of Lamberhurst in Kent.
He's been back to remember what life was like during World War Two.
01 Sep 2019
