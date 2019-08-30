'I'd like a playground that's not going to go away'
The children with no park to play in

Children in Barrow are trying to raise £60,000 for a new park after the council closed their old one.

By 2021, councils will be spending £25 million less on playgrounds than they did in 2016, according to the Association of Play Industries.

  • 30 Aug 2019
