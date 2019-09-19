Findings of BBC report on kids in care 'a scandal'

Video

The findings of a BBC News investigation into the failure to protect children living in unregulated homes are a “scandal” - that’s according to Dame Louise Casey.

Dame Casey - who led the investigation into Rotherham Council after hundreds of girls were sexually exploited in the towns - says regulation is needed immediately for homes providing support to children over the age of 16.

On Wednesday, BBC News revealed that there have been over a dozen investigations have been launched into so-called "organised and complex abuse" in England and Wales in the last four years involving unregulated homes.

The government in England says “children in care or those leaving care, including older children, deserve to be kept safe”.

Read more: Children as young as 11 illegally housed

Reporter: Ed Thomas. Producer: Noel Titheradge. Camera and editor: Adam Walker.