Sally Challen killed her husband Richard in 2010 after 31 years of living in an abusive marriage.

Following a successful appeal her murder charge was reduced to manslaughter with diminished responsibility in June.

Having already served nearly nine years in prison, she was able to walk free.

She told Victoria Derbyshire what happened the day she struck her husband with a hammer and of her regret at killing the man she loved..

