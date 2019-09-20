Climate protesters take to England's streets

Media player
Global climate strike: Protests take place across England
Protests have been taking place across England as part of a global climate strike.
Demonstrations and marches have taken place in many towns and cities with school children often taking the lead.
The climate protests have been inspired by teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg.
20 Sep 2019
