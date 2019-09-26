'Craig David at New Street we need to run'

Media player
BBC Music Day: Craig David in surprise performance Birmingham New Street
Craig David surprised commuters as he performed at Birmingham New Street railway station as part of BBC Music Day.
The star sang to a crowd of morning rail passengers, some of whom were overwhelmed to see him.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
26 Sep 2019
