Climate change activists' plan to spray fake blood on the Treasury did not get off to the best start.

Extinction Rebellion say 1,800 litres of red liquid was dumped at the front entrance to 1 Horse Guards Road, Whitehall.

A hose from an old fire engine was used to spray the liquid at the 100 year-old building, but protesters quickly lost control of the powerful water jet.

Protesters say they are "highlighting the inconsistency between the UK government’s insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown, and the vast sums it pours into fossil fuel exploration and carbon-intensive projects".

Phil Kingston, an 83-year-old activist, said: "I fight with all my being for my four grandchildren in this situation of existential danger."

A Met Police spokesman said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.