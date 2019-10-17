'I'm looking forward to getting on with my life'

Media player
Paul Gascoigne cleared of sexual assault
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a train.
The 52-year-old had been accused of "forcefully and sloppily" kissing the fellow passenger on a service from York to Newcastle in August 2018.
He was also cleared of the lesser charge of assault by beating.
His solicitor Imogen Cox read a statement on his behalf.
