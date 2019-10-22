Shop CCTV shows cars dragging away cash machines

Media player
CCTV shows West Midlands gang stealing cash machines
CCTV shows how a gang used stolen cars to drag cash machines through shop windows.
They also targeted cash points in hospitals and railway stations across the West Midlands, amassing a cash haul of more than £274,000.
At Birmingham Crown Court, five men have been jailed after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.
22 Oct 2019
