Police recruits 'enjoying the life of a puppy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sussex and Surrey police recruits 'enjoying the life of a puppy'

A litter of six labrador puppies could soon help police in Sussex and Surrey fight crime.

Testing has begun on the five-week-old dogs in Guildford, Surrey, to check their suitability for assisting the two forces with law enforcement duties.

Those that do not make the grade will become family pets.

  • 25 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Meet the new police puppy recruits