Josh Hanson murder: ‘We can grieve in peace now’

Shane O'Brien, a killer once dubbed one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, has been jailed for at least 26 years.

The 31-year-old evaded police for three-and-a-half years after slashing Josh Hanson's neck in 2015.

Josh’s mum Tracey, who pressed for his capture, said the sentencing was bittersweet.

