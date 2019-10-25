Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Josh Hanson murder: ‘We can grieve in peace now’
Shane O'Brien, a killer once dubbed one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, has been jailed for at least 26 years.
The 31-year-old evaded police for three-and-a-half years after slashing Josh Hanson's neck in 2015.
Josh’s mum Tracey, who pressed for his capture, said the sentencing was bittersweet.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window