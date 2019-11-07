Man admits UK and US bomb hoaxes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man admits carrying out campaign of bomb hoaxes

A man has admitted carrying out a campaign of bomb hoaxes targeting the Palace of Westminster, the Super Bowl in the US and dozens of schools.

Andreas Dowling, 24, from Torpoint in Cornwall, admitted 30 counts of communicating false information with intent between October 2014 and February 2016.

Bristol Crown Court heard audio from a hoax call to a school.

  • 07 Nov 2019