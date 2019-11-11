Steve McQueen's Year 3 children exhibition
Video

Steve McQueen's Year 3 class pictures

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has photographed more than 75,000 Year 3 children across London's schools for his latest exhibition at the Tate.

