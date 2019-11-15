Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England flooding: 'There's too much talk and not enough work'
Leaders of six councils across Northern England have called for a "massive increase" in government funding to deal with widespread flooding in the region.
Reporter Jim Reed spent the day in South Yorkshire to find out what people thought about the politicians' response to the flooding.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-50434780/england-flooding-there-s-too-much-talk-and-not-enough-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window