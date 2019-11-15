'There's too much talk and not enough work'
Leaders of six councils across Northern England have called for a "massive increase" in government funding to deal with widespread flooding in the region.

Reporter Jim Reed spent the day in South Yorkshire to find out what people thought about the politicians' response to the flooding.

