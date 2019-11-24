‘I can’t sit back and watch that happen’
Man arrested over anti-Semitic abuse on Tube

A man has been arrested after a video showed a Tube passenger directing anti-Semitic abuse at Jewish children.

Asma Shuweikh, who was widely praised for confronting the man in the video, told BBC Radio 5 Live that she felt she had to intervene “when he started talking to the child”.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Sunday 24 November 2019.

