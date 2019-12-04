A journey in the life of a northern commuter

Video

With new figures revealing just how much less is spent on transport in the north of England than in London - what does it mean for rail passengers?

Treasury data showed that in 2018-19, £903 was spent in the capital for every resident, while the North had £376.

Rail passengers were clear that means overcrowding, delays and cancellations.

For details of what each party has to say about transport spending see: Who should I vote for? Election 2019 manifesto guide