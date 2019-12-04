A journey in the life of a northern commuter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What do commuters think of their rail journeys to work?

With new figures revealing just how much less is spent on transport in the north of England than in London - what does it mean for rail passengers?

Treasury data showed that in 2018-19, £903 was spent in the capital for every resident, while the North had £376.

Rail passengers were clear that means overcrowding, delays and cancellations.

For details of what each party has to say about transport spending see: Who should I vote for? Election 2019 manifesto guide

  • 04 Dec 2019