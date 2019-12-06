Video

A former power station's cooling towers have been demolished in a series of controlled explosions.

Hundreds gathered to see the four towers at Ironbridge, in Shropshire, be blown up at 11:00 GMT.

When it opened in 1969, the power station was one of the largest of its kind in the UK, producing enough electricity for the equivalent of about 750,000 homes.

It stopped producing in 2015 and will ultimately make way for about 1,000 homes, a school, shops and other infrastructure.

