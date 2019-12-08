'I tattoo eyebrows for cancer patients'
Microblading: Therapist tattoos eyebrows for cancer patients

Beautician Laura Woodward is giving women their confidence back who have lost hair through semi-permanent beauty treatments.

She uses a technique called microblading, which is a semi-permanent tattoo, to create lifelike eyebrows.

