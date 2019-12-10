Who will look after me when I age?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does ageing mean for those who do not have children
Who will help those of us who do not have a family when we are old?
The social care system at present relies on informal arrangements and family support and help, according to Age UK.
However, official figures suggest fewer women are having children and for many it is a "light bulb" moment when they realise that there might not be a relative to help.
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-50714401/what-does-ageing-mean-for-those-who-do-not-have-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window