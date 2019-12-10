Who will look after me when I age?
What does ageing mean for those who do not have children

Who will help those of us who do not have a family when we are old?

The social care system at present relies on informal arrangements and family support and help, according to Age UK.

However, official figures suggest fewer women are having children and for many it is a "light bulb" moment when they realise that there might not be a relative to help.

