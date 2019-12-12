Video

Polling stations are open until 22:00 GMT for the general election and public buildings like church halls and schools are being used for people to vote.

While for some it's business as usual, for schools, it means a day off for the pupils and a quick change of the running order for the Christmas concert or nativity programme.

Benhurst Primary School in Hornchurch is one of thousands of schools across the country which was forced to make adjustments to provide a polling station for the country's first winter election in almost a 100 years.