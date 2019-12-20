'It's the best job in the world but it's hard.'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex: 'It's the best job in the world'

The air ambulance service for Kent, Surrey and Sussex is celebrating its 30th birthday.

The service has attended 30,000 incidents over three decades.

It costs £14m to run annually, 89% of which comes from donations and fundraising.

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: How front-line staff cope with trauma