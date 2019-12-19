Month-long rail strike: 'I'm exhausted'

Video

A commuter says a month of industrial action on the railways has left her stressed and exhausted by longer journeys.

The 27-day strike centres on a disagreement between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and South Western Railway over a long-running dispute over guards on trains.

Alison Bunce travels from Frimley in Surrey to London every day and says her 24-mile journey is currently taking her more than two-and-a-half hours each way.

The RMT union is currently balloting members on the possibility of future strikes.

