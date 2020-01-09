'Inside yourself there's a war raging'

Media player
Thousands on waiting lists for gender identity clinics
Andrea Halliley is one of thousands of people on waiting lists for NHS gender identity clinics in England.
The 51-year-old ex-soldier is one of more than 13,500 transgender and non-binary adults on waiting lists.
She went on tours to Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq before retiring from the army in 2014.
09 Jan 2020
