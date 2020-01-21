Video

Two-thirds of councils in England have a shortage of black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) foster carers, according to BBC analysis of official figures.

A fostering expert said this meant many children were growing up without a full sense of their identity.

Shaz, 18, who was cared for by non-Muslims, told the BBC: "I felt like I didn't belong and I had to be white."

Children's minister Michelle Donelan said: "I'm extremely concerned... I think we're letting down children."