Harry Dunn: Family's determination 'stronger now'
Harry Dunn's mother has said the family's determination is "stronger now, if that's even possible" after the refusal of the United States to extradite the woman who is accused of involvement in his death.
After meeting with the family's local MP Charlotte Charles and the rest of the family held a press conference, where Mrs Charles insisted: "She has to come back, it's the only right thing to do."
24 Jan 2020
