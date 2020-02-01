Can we laugh at Brexit yet?

Video

After four years of turmoil and bitter division in the UK, is it finally OK to put "Remain vs Leave" behind us and just have a laugh?

Comedian Geoff Norcott says the hysteria and hyperbole on both sides has been too hard for comics to ignore.

Political cartoonist BlueLou says even though her profession has been overwhelmed with material at times, satire has played a vital role in holding those in charge of Brexit to account.

Some academics suggest the comedy lies in the deep divisions between those on both side of the debate.

Reporter Ben Moore asks has British humour has been stifled or invigorated by the last four years, and whether a laugh can bring us all back together?