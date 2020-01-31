Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: What happens next in the South East?
The UK formally leaves the European Union on 31 January.
But what changes will we see in the South East? And what will stay the same?
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window