What does HS2 actually mean for Yorkshire?
HS2: What does rail network mean for Yorkshire?

BBC Yorkshire's business correspondent Spencer Stokes explains what the HS2 rail network means for Yorkshire.

He says there are three aims - to boost capacity, reduce journey times and level out the north/south divide.

However, it will cost £80bn and trains will not reach Yorkshire until 2035 at the earliest.

  • 11 Feb 2020
