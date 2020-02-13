Tackling the fly-tippers who dump by the truckload

Video

Large-scale fly-tipping is on the increase across England and London is getting hit the worst.

In Harrow, which has seen more than 4,000 such incidents over the past eight years, enforcement teams are trying to get tough on the tippers.

The authority is one of only two to issue the maximum £50,000 fine for dumping illegally after a playing field was covered with waste.

Officers traced a marked bean can back to the owner of a maintenance company and placed hidden cameras to catch him in the act.