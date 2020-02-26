Media player
'Homelessness could happen to anybody'
Thousands of people have slept rough at some point in the past year.
Simon and Lawrence have been homeless on the streets and said it could happen to anybody.
Andrew Redfern from the charity Framework believes a new approach is needed.
Framework runs homelessness services across a large part of the East Midlands and South Yorkshire and has street outreach teams in Nottingham and Sheffield.
Mr Redfern thinks a "housing first" approach is key to overcoming the issues homeless people face in getting their lives back on track.
26 Feb 2020
