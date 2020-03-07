Media player
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot: Recording of 'first time' it was sung at Twickenham
This archive footage shows what is believed to be the first time Swing Low, Sweet Chariot was belted out at the home of English rugby union.
Until now, the anthem was thought to have first been sung at Twickenham in 1988, when Chris Oti scored a hat-trick.
However, research by the World Rugby Museum has discovered it was sung there in 1987.
The Rugby Football Union believes the crowd was singing in honour of Rosslyn Park winger Martin "Chariots" Offiah, who would go on to become a legend of rugby league.
07 Mar 2020
