Video

Dan and Alison Halligan nearly lost one of their twin babies at the William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, in 2012.

They said mistakes were made during the delivery, although both children survived.

The trust apologised and offered a long list of lessons it had learned and insisted those lessons would be acted upon.

The couple said it was upsetting to hear about other parents since who "had not been so lucky", and "heartbreaking" to see the trust had not learned from its mistakes.