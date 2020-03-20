Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Berkshire boarding school sings out the term
Pupils at a boarding school in Wokingham, Berkshire, for boys aged eight to 13, sang the words to their traditional school hymn God Be With You Till We Meet Again.
The hymn is sung in Ludgrove School's chapel at the end of every term but, with this term ending five days earlier than planned, the school said it held a special resonance.
The school plans to begin its summer term, at the end of April, with classes taught online.
-
20 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window