Why are people singing in toilets?

Actor Paul Cooper has started what he calls "the toilet challenge" to give people a "bit of fun" during the coronavirus outbreak.

The star of BBC Three's This Country is asking people to post videos of themselves singing in bathrooms and upload them online using #toiletchallenge20.

Paul is currently living in what he refers to as "quarantine as such" because his son Charlie, who also stars in This Country, is recovering from the coronavirus.

Since making this film Paul says Charlie has fully recovered.

