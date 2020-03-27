Kids go on virtual trip to the zoo
Children were able to visit Chester Zoo even though it's been closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zookeepers hosted Facebook live videos with animals such as red pandas, elephants, tigers and penguins.

The zoo said it was having to change the way it worked but still wanted to keep in touch with customers.

