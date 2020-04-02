Media player
BBC Young Reporter finds loophole allowing vaping adverts on school buses
With vaping increasingly popular Bethan takes a look at how it is being advertised in her home town.
She spotted the buses that take students to and from her school have vaping adverts, and although health experts say vaping is better than smoking she questions whether it’s right to advertise a product aimed at adults on transport specifically for young people.
Has she found a ‘potential loophole’ in a way vaping is advertised?
You can find stories by other young people on BBC Young Reporter website.
02 Apr 2020
