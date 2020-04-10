'Get me to the garden on time'

Media player
Coronavirus: Children stage garden wedding for parents
Two children staged a back garden wedding ceremony for their parents - after the official event was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim-Marie Gerrard, from Cheddleton in Staffordshire, was set to marry her partner Mark Tooth on Thursday.
So rather than miss out, their two children Ruby and Louis stepped in as master of ceremonies and official photographer.
10 Apr 2020
