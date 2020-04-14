Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Military children give family separation advice
While families across the country try to adapt to coronavirus isolation keeping them apart, the children of military personnel give some tips on how to get through it.
Alex, Zeph and Emily have all had family members living away from home for long periods of time.
Their advice includes keeping routines, taking some time for yourself, and recorded bedtime stories.
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window