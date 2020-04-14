Military children give family separation advice
Military children give family separation advice

While families across the country try to adapt to coronavirus isolation keeping them apart, the children of military personnel give some tips on how to get through it.

Alex, Zeph and Emily have all had family members living away from home for long periods of time.

Their advice includes keeping routines, taking some time for yourself, and recorded bedtime stories.

